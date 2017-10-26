Women’s Aid are Christmas Fair winners

Wigtownshire Women’s Aid is set to benefit from Lochinch Castle Charity Christmas Fair taking place on 10th & 11th November, 2017

Families across Wigtownshire will benefit from this year’s Lochinch Castle Charity Christmas Fair as Wigtownshire Women’s Aid is revealed as the supported charity. Visitors to the Fair make a huge difference, as 10% of ALL proceeds will go directly to Wigtownshire Women’s Aid.

“Stair Estates is very pleased to be supporting Wigtownshire Women’s Aid in its 30th anniversary year.” said Lady Stair.

This year over 50 stallholders from across the UK will offer visitors the chance to pick their perfect Christmas presents whilst also making a difference to the local community.

“As the only specialised domestic abuse organisation in Wigtownshire, it delivers a vital resource for our area. Last year it provided safe accommodation for 11 women and their children, as well as supporting more than 200 women, children and young people.”

“To help raise money at the Lochinch Castle Charity Christmas Fair, Wigtownshire Women’s Aid will be organising a raffle and would be grateful for donations of prizes however small. We would like to help them to raise as much money as possible.”

“Wigtownshire Women’s Aid are delighted to have been chosen as the nominated charity for the Lochinch Castle Charity Christmas Fair and are looking forward to being part of the experience. The organisation would not be able to provide the service to those vulnerable Women, Children and Young People, who are or have experienced Domestic Abuse if we did not have continuous support from the local community, local businesses and funders, who help us in raising awareness and contribute to our funding.” Said Gillian Williams

“Over the next few years we are looking at significant cuts from the local authority who currently provide us with funding, which enable us to provide our Outreach and Refuge Support Service. The money raised will allow us to continue with this valuable service and help towards minimising the shortfall these cuts will inevitably bring.”

The Lochinch Castle Charity Christmas Fair is an annual event that takes place at Lochinch Castle to raise money for local organisations and the community.

For more information about the Lochinch Castle Charity Christmas Fair please contact Jane Stanistreet, Stair Estates office on 01776 702024 opt 2 or visit www.castlekennedygardens.com