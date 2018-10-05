Tripping the light fantastic

There are a few tickets left for Café Largo’s 60s and 70s night extravaganza as part of the Kirkcudbright Festival of Light Programme.

Café Largo have teamed up with a special effects lighting expert to bring Trip the Light Fantastic to Kirkcudbright Parish Church Hall on Friday 12th October.

Band leader, Tony Connor said “The band have been working hard on a range of popular 60s and 70s songs which everyone will recognise. Lighting artist, Greg Byatt will provide an amazing light show and we hope folk will dress up and dance the night away.”