Tough Mudder heads to Drumlanrig Castle

New and classic obstacles will be coming to Drumlanrig Castle, Thornhill on July 2 and 3 where participants of all ages and abilities will test their teamwork and determination across the weekend.

Drumlanrig Castle will welcome thousands from the Tough Mudder community to experience the beautiful gardens, wildlife and obstacles the event has to offer.

There will be four courses and distances to choose from:

● Tough Mudder 5K: A popular Tough Mudder classic, this course is loaded with 13 of the world’s craziest obstacles, encouraging strangers to become teammates to work together to conquer the course. ● Tough Mudder 10K: Containing 20 world-famous obstacles between start and finish for you to tackle, Tough Mudder 10K is the newest adventure in our obstacle course line-up. ● Tough Mudder 15K: Formally known as the Tough Mudder Classic, it contains 30 obstacles, with no competition and no timing, it’s just you, your teammates and muddy strangers to work together to conquer the course. ● 1 Mile Lidl Mudder Adventure: With many obstacles included, the one-mile muddy obstacle course encourages children to get muddy, work as a team and take on an adventure.

Commenting on the event, Matthew Brooke, Managing Director of Tough Mudder said: “This year the event really is for everyone of all ages and abilities so we welcome all to come down and get involved.

"We were heartbroken to not be allowed to open last year, so we promise to bring the true spirit of Tough Mudder back tenfold and enjoy it with you all.”

Whether participants are returning for the challenge or newly attending, it’s set to be a weekend full of adventure, laughter and mud.