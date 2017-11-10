Star-studded line up as top acts head for Big Burns Supper

A heady mixture of cabaret, comedy and music will head up next year’s landmark celebration of Scotland’s National Bard, Robert Burns.

The festival line-up features top talent including Bill Bailey, Public Service Broadcasting, Camille O’Sullivan, Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers, Eddie Reader, Badly Drawn Boy and Marcel Lucont.

Big Burns Supper has unveiled a hugely eclectic and culturally diverse programme for the 2018 festival. The festival runs from January 18-28, bringing top artists and performers to Dumfries to join tens of thousands of residents and visitors in a modern celebration of Scotland’s National Bard.

The family programme also includes brand new children’s theatre, as well as the return of the sell-out Roller Disco, including special sessions just for the under 5s.

On January 25, celebrations will get underway with the magical Rabbie’s Birthday Lantern Procession through the streets of Dumfries followed by an alternative Burns Night Supper with Emily Smith and Robyn Stapleton alongside a host of local acts broadcasting to the world in the festival’s special Burns Night Live show which is beamed from the Spiegeltent on Burns Night across the globe.

The world-class programme features performances from some of the biggest names in music, cabaret and comedy also includes Scottish singer songwriter Eddie Reader; hip hop rapper Ocean Wisdom hailed as the ‘future of UK hip hop’; one of Scotland’s most celebrated musicians Dougie MacLean, legendary songwriter credited with influencing The Beatles and Bob Dylan; Donovan; Irish pioneers of the Celt Grass movement We Banjo 3, 2017 Edinburgh Fringe smash hit Trumpageddon, Dumfries & Galloway legends ONR and the rocket-fuelled Dangleberries as well as a Jamaican dub outfit Jamaica Sings Robert Burns and many others throughout the 11 days of the festival.

Festival organisers Electric Theatre Workshop have also confirmed the return of the iconic Spiegeltent which will house many performances including the triumphant return of Le Haggis, Scotland’s finest five-star cabaret experience.

The Spiegeltent will also host Queer Haggis, the biggest LGBT party in Dumfries and Galloway staring home-grown artists, taking a step out of their day jobs to be seen in a completely new light.

Big Burns Supper is now entering its seventh year and last year attracted more than 30,000 peop;e across 11 days of music, theatre, comedy, cabaret and children’s events.

Graham Main, executive producer, said; “The full line-up makes this our most ambitious festival and we are thrilled to welcome diverse artists to the already jam-packed programme. Our 2018 programme is about experiencing something different by bringing our audience to our festival hub which is reclaiming its rightful position in the centre of Dumfries, at the heart of the amazing venues that help make our programme incredible.”

The festival team will move into a new pop-up venue on the Whitesands on November 15 and a full programme can be found online at www.bigburnssupper.com Tickets can also be purchased through the festival website or by calling 01387 271820.