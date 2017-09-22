Ramblers discover a gem of a peninsula

Twenty-five walkers met at the Mull of Galloway, Scotland’s most southerly point for a seven mile walk around the beautiful peninsula.

It is amazing how little known the area is, holiday makers preferring to travel further north to more popular destinations, little knowing what a gem they are missing!

The walk on Saturday 23 September is a moderate ‘plus’ one of 6 miles from St Ninian’s cave to the Isle of Whithorn.

Meet for car sharing at Port Rodie, Stranraer (a change from normal) at 9am, at Riverside, Newton Stewart at 9.15am or at the walk start – St Ninian’s car park (NX 431 367) at 10am.

New walkers, who are always welcome, and those going directly to the start of the walk are requested to contact the walk leader on 01988 840268.

On last week’s walk, Frances Collins said: “After we crossed double dykes, the site of Iron Age fortifications, we could see the narrowing of the peninsula before us.

“The gap between the East Tarbet and West Tarbet is so narrow that sailors wishing to avoid the fierce multiple currents which meet off the end of the Mull would haul their boats from one bay to the other.

“The views along this stretch are beautiful and spectacular and there is much evidence of its forming. The rock, greywacke, is either grey or red in colour, dating from 400-500 million years ago, when it was deposited horizontally in beds a few feet thick, deep on the ocean bed.

“It is the effects of a series of glacial periods (ice ages) and a period of deformation which produced major folds and faults, altering the beds to almost vertical layering.

“Having followed the contours of the coastline we crossed a field to reach the next marker, close to West Cairngaan farm.”