Pupils get ready for Christmas show

Kirkcudbright Academy are busy rehearsing their Christmas Show - Beauty and The Beast. The cast range from S1 to S6 with and performance nights are on 7th and 8th of December. More information can be obtained from the School Office. Director, Mrs Jackson-Bonning, teacher of Drama and Musical Director, Miss Gill, teacher of Music, are proud of all the effort everyone is putting in to make sure the show is a super success,

Mrs Jackson-Bonning said: ‘It is always hard work, but very rewarding to give our pupils the opportunity to showcase their talents and entertain our community on the run up to Christmas, we hope our audiences will enjoy seeing our version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”