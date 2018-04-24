Eden Festival are on the search for the best youth band in Dumfries and Galloway. Could it be you?

The grand prize is that your band get to perform live this summer on the main stage at Eden Festival between June 7-10, you will also receive free festival weekend passes plus your school will win a £200 donation for the music department and a sponsored sports strip for your chosen school team.

We asked Eden Festival Director Meredith Langley what kind of bands they are looking for?

“We are interested in all music genres and styles, it can be your own material or you could be a covers band. You just need to be 18 years or under to apply. Good Luck” said Meredith.

To enter Eden Festival’s Battle of the Bands email caramcnaught.eden@gmail.com for an application pack.

Bands will be invited to an audition and six acts will be invited to perform for a grand final in May in front of a live audience and a panel of esteemed judges. The winners will be decided on the night.

Scotland’s most eclectic festival will be celebrating its ten year anniversary in style this summer with highlights from the last decade along with new additions to the Garden.

Eden Festival will be returning to the Raehill Meadows hosting twelve different stages with over 300 performers. Headliners include Groove Armada DJ set, Submotion Orchestra and DJ Super Hans.

Tickets are still available from www.edenfestival.co.uk.