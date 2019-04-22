Kirkcubright bests London

BIG LIT, the Stewartry Book Festival, is back for its ninth year and Scotland’s Story is this year’s theme.

The five-day celebration starts on May 1 and the organisers were this week enjoying and early morale boost with the news that two of the authors taking part have been shortlisted for top awards.

Said a festival spokesman: “Not only is Donald S Murray at the opening event at this year’s BIG LIT in Kirkcudbright Galleries on Wednesday, May 1 but he has done the region the great honour of missing out on a trip to London for The Authors’ Club Best First Novel Awards 2019 which clashes with our event. Donald is on a very short shortlist of six for this coveted award.

“Donald is not the only BIG LIT author in line for a major award.

“Bernard MacLaverty - no stranger to awards and prizes – is on a shortlist of ten for The Dublin Literary Award for his last novel “Midwinter Break”, at 100,000 Euros the single richest prize in the world for a single novel!

“Bernard is at The Mill on the Fleet on Saturday May 4.”

The news of the shortlistings was warmly welcomed by the organisers of the festival which, along with the Wigtown Festival and others, has placed Galloway firmly on the map as the beating heart of Scotland’s literary scene.

“We are absolutely delighted to have two major award nominees at BIG LIT,” commented Chrys Salt, Artistic Director of the Stewartry festival.

He added: “This is a very exciting prospect in the run-up to the festival this year.”