Kilted yoga man limbers up for festival at Wigtown Bay

Finlay Wilson, whose first Kilted Yoga video has had more than 70 million views, was among the guests at the 20th Wigtown Book Festival.

Wilson, who 11 years ago had to use a wheelchair or walk on crutches because a bone condition in his legs left him in such pain, has transformed his life through yoga.

Later this month he will present an online BBC Scotland mini series called Kilted Breathers and is looking forward to more work with the corporation on its new Scottish channel.

Finlay is pictured limbering up before his book show in Wigtown, with glorious views of Wigtown Bay.

Picture: Colin Hattersley Photography