Funbox land in Dumfries with their Space Race show

Attention Earthlings. Do not attempt to adjust your reading material. Funbox are controlling transmission and Anya, Kevin, Gary and Bonzo are taking recruits for they intergalactic mission across the galaxy when they land at the Theatre Royal in Dumfries.

In the four years since their first show the Funbox gang have been pirates, princesses, superheroes, a variety of underwater sea creatures and dino-hunters to name a few guises. Now this year the fossil fuel is now rocket fuel as the countdown is on to blast off with Funbox in their brand new singalong adventure for 2019 – Space Race.

“We’re really looking forward to blasting off with this show,” said Anya. “We’ve got keys to find and only one spacesuit to share – here’s hoping we don’t get lost in space!”

It seems like ‘fun’ is the operative word in Funbox as the gang can barely hide the excitement and love they have of performing.

“We get to act like kids all day, who wouldn’t love to make a living out of that?” said Kevin. “During the week there’s lots of what we call the ‘boring grown up stuff’ for the day to day running of the business, but as soon as the weekend hits and we’re performing its like having a second childhood all over again!”

Funbox is the brain child of Gary Coupland, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Kevin Macleod who since starting out in March 2015 have gone from strength to strength, quickly becoming firm family favourites and Scotland’s premier children’s entertainment company.

Funbox offers the same traditional songs and silliness known and loved by many but with their own brand of manic humour and a modern twist.

“We’ve been described as fresh and edgier than before and the whole family is getting involved,” said Gary, who was the Singing Kettle’s music man for 32 years before Funbox was born.

“Even the grown ups are getting involved – we even had some big cowboys and cowboys at our DVD recording in February at Glasgow SEC for our other show, The Wild West Show!”

Join Anya, Kevin, Gary and Bonzo as part of the crew of the ‘Starship Funbox’ as they take a space odyssey to explore strange new worlds and dimensions on their galaxy-hopping quest to find their keys and answer the mysteries of the universe – what do astronauts eat? What is the stinkiest planet? And where are the friendliest aliens?

Packed with classics like ‘Apples and Bananas’ and ‘Aiken Drum’, Funbox favourites and brand new songs, Space Race is out of this world singalong fun for all the family.

You might even make a lunar landing on stage to help out during a song!

Come dressed for an intergalactic adventure – come as an alien, a space princess or an astronaut, and remember... in space everyone can hear you sing!

Space Race is at the Theatre Royal, Dumfries, on Sunday, May 5, at 1pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets are available online at Theatre Royal Dumfries or call the box office on 01387 254209.

For more information go to Funbox