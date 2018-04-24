Extra tickets released for Runrig’s farewell concert

A limited number of additional tickets are to be released for Runrig’s farewell concert: The Last Dance in Stirling’s City Park.

The announcement follows an agreement between the show’s promoter, LCC Live, Stirling Council and its Safety Advisory Group to increase capacity for the Friday night (August 17) of The Last Dance, Runrig’s penultimate concert.

The extra general admission standing tickets will be released for sale this Friday (April 27) at 10am through Ticketline.

Tickets for the Saturday night show sold out in record time, with the band announcing shortly afterwards that it would put on an additional concert on Friday 17th August 2018; these tickets also sold out.

Calum Macdonald of Runrig said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we’ve had from our fans for our final live shows. Aware that there is still high demand for tickets, we have been working hard with the concert promoter, LCC Live, to increase capacity generally and to confirm the stage and production details, which in turn have generated some extra tickets.

“The Last Dance is certainly going to be an emotional experience for us all: an event like non-other in our 45-year history. We look forward to sharing the experience with our incredible fans and special guests for two great evenings of live music.”

Joining Runrig on stage for The Last Dance is multi-award-winning Gaelic folk singer Julie Fowlis and some other very special guests. With a career spanning over ten years and five studio albums, Julie reached global success on the soundtrack of Hollywood blockbuster Brave.

Julie will be on stage ahead of Runrig, entertaining the audience with her warm and engaging vocals and performing a selection of music from her back catalogue plus brand-new tracks from her latest album.

Julie said: “It is a huge honour to be invited to support Runrig for their big finale. My childhood heroes, I am immensely proud of the band and what they have done for Gaelic and Scottish music around the world. It is sure to be a poignant performance; a memorable weekend, that I wouldn’t miss for the world. Come and join us and let’s give Runrig the send-off they deserve!”

Runrig’s The Last Dance concerts at Stirling’s City Park are being promoted by LCC Live.

Its director Claire Kidger said: “Runrig’s fans have fully embraced The Last Dance with unbelievable excitement, all wanting to be part of the final, farewell shows. We have been working hard in the background to confirm the staging and production arrangements with the band, as well as seeking agreement to increase capacity, with the ultimate goal of releasing more tickets.

“Our thanks to those partners who have helped make this possible, and to those Runrig fans who missed out the first time around, we urge you to be quick as we expect these extra tickets to be snapped up!”

More information about Runrig’s The Last Dance concerts will be made available in the coming weeks.