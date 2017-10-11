Erin’s big cut for charity

A Leswalt schoolgirl is cutting her flowing locks in aid of children’s charity the Little Princess Trust.

Erin Jamieson is cutting her long red hair and donating it to the Little Princess Trust which helps children going through illnesses and treatment that results in them losing their hair.

Mum Louise Jamieson said: “My daughter Erin is getting her lovely long red hair cut and has chosen to donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

“Erin has researched the Little Princess Trust herself, and after careful deliberation, decided to go ahead with the chop. As well as donating her hair, Erin has decided to fundraise for the trust as each wig costs £350 to £500 to make.”

The big haircut will happen on Thursday 12th October in Erin’s school, Leswalt Primary, at 2.45pm. Donations can be made through her justgiving web page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/erin-jamieson or through sponsor sheets in Leswalt store and Leswalt school.