Big Air weekender at Sands of Luce

The 6-8th October sees Sands of Luce Holiday park host the second of its ‘Big Air Weekenders’.

Sands of Luce is positioned in the Sand Dunes of Luce Bay, a spectacular 7 mile sandy bay. Luce Bay is gaining a reputation as one of Britain’s premier kite surf destinations.

Its shallow warm waters and stunning backdrop make it a very special place. What’s more if conditions don’t suit ‘The Bay’ there are host of other stunning beaches within a short distance. You can check a local beach guide here.

Big Air Clinics are run by local enthusiast and regular Woo leader board topper John Barber. John will share his know-how and give feedback in a series of clinics over the weekend. At the end of the clinic participants should have a solid understanding of boosting technique and take these new found skills into the comp.

There will be a whole host of demo gear on offer from Shinn and Airush courtesy of KTWO distribution as well as Cabrinha and Liquidforce from Skymonster. This is a brilliant opportunity to try the latest gear and see what developments have been made for next season.

Of course the competition is all geared round the ‘Big Air Comp’. The format is simple; each participant gets a Woo (a smart device which records the height of a competitors jump) and we record who goes the biggest! There is a separate ladies comp and a ‘Lead Balloon’ award. Last year the Big Air winner was Mike Birt of KTWO distribution who set a rather impressive 11.8m.

Saturday night is party night! The Lighthouse Bar at Sands of Luce Holiday Park hosts a public party and this year it has a Reggae theme! Beautiful Stone Baked pizzas are on offer with a Jerk Chicken special as well as Mojitos. The soundtrack will be set by the brilliant Wigtownshires own’King Galdus Reggae Sound System’.

The Lighthouse Bar also provides the venue for our morning ‘Breakfast Briefings’. This is where we plan the days antics based on that days conditions. It is also a great opportunity to fuel up on proper coffee and a variety of breakfast treats.

Sands of Luce provide a variety of accommodation offerings for the weekend. They have a limited number of luxury 2 bedroom holiday lets available priced at £180 for 2 nights and £240 for 3. They look over the bay and have loads of space around about them for setting up your gear. Sands of Luce also have beachside camping and touring pitches available for £20 a night. Camping and touring pitches can be booked on-line through www.sandsofluce.com. For holiday home reservation e-mail info@sandsofluce.com.

Everything is set for an awesome weekend! With an exposed location on the Atlantic Coast we hope to get a nice steady autumnal breeze (we haven’t yet had a weekend without wind!). If it doesn’t fill in we have loads of no wind options and will probably start on the Mojitos early!