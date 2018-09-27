Beth and Ben’s jam with Captain Corelli

Louis de Bernieres, famed for his “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin” novel, not only spoke but played and sang at this year’s Wigtown Book Festival.

The author has recently released a new album called “The Songs of Louis de Bernieres with The Bookshop Band Volume 1”.

The album is a collaboration with Wigtown-based musicians Beth Porter Please and Ben Please, who he met on a previous visit to the festival. While at the event he also hosted an event where he discussed his latest novel “So Much Life Left Over”.

Louis is pictured rehearsing with Beth and Ben before the musical event. Picture: Colin Hattersley Photography