Arts festival gets underway

Scotland’s largest rural performing arts festival kicked-off off its 39th year on Thursday evening with a spectacular concert.

Dumfries & Galloway Arts Festival featured the classical strings of the Scottish Ensemble and two of the best traditional musicians to come out of Scotland, Catriona McKay (Scottish harp) and Chris Stout (fiddle).

This concert was preceded by a civic reception, with a speech by Dumfries and Galloway Council leader Elaine Murray, who launched 2018’s exciting programme of 10 days of music, theatre, dance, comedy and children’s shows taking place in venues across the region. This year’s festival takes place between May 25 and June 3.

Festival chair, Ken Gouge, said: “We enjoy continued support from many people and organisations. All our supporters recognise the importance of bringing quality live performing arts to venues across the region and their support helps to sustain and improve the delivery of this service.”

The full 2018 programme includes events from Scottish Ensemble, The National Theatre of Scotland, some of Scotland’s most respected traditional musicians, five-star theatre, a host of hilarious comedians and more events from the region’s performing artists than ever before.

Printed programmes are available across the region or online at www.dgartsfestival.org.uk.