An award-winning group pulled together by their shared love of traditional song are coming to Catstrand on Sunday, December 11 as just one of two tour dates in Scotland.
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
23rd Nov 2022, 10:01am
The Furrow Collective formed in 2013 won the BBC Radio 2 Folk Award Best Group, hot on the heels of their second highly successful album, ‘Wild Hog’ As the bleak winter nights draw in, The Furrow Collective have chosen a special festive programme to celebrate the dark time of year.
Audiences can prepare to be bewitched by eerie story-songs and carols that revel in the long-treasured musical heritage of the British Isles. Tickets cost £15 and are available from 01644420374.