Renard Ensemble

The first is a concert staged by a highly acclaimed group of young musicians called the Renard Ensemble who will appear on Sunday, February 5 at 3pm.

The group has quickly emerged onto the scene as one of the UK’s most promising young chamber ensembles. In 2022, while completing a Chamber Music Fellowship at the Royal Academy of Music, the ensemble won a Tunnell Trust award, and were made Britten-Pears Young Artists

Performance Highlights of the ensemble’s 2021/22 season include their European debut at the Dinard Opening Festival in Brittany, and an appearance on BBC Radio 3’s ‘In Tune’ with Sean Rafferty.

And for their Galloway audience they will present a programme which includes the works of Maurice Ravel, Felix Mendelssohn and Scotland's James Macmillan. Admission will cost £12 but under 25s and jobseekers will be admitted free of charge.

Meanwhile the society's very own Jim Anderson will be giving an illustrated talk on his epic walk from John O' Groats to Lands End on Saturday, February 11 at 2.30pm.

Entry is £8 and will include refreshments.

Jim explained: "This event is to raise funds for the Newton Stewart Singers to continue to bring musical entertainment to the discerning audience.