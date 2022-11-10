The Primrose Piano Quartet are special guests of Newton Stewart and District Music Club with a programme featuring Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

The Quartet enjoy a busy performing schedule throughout the UK and abroad with recent tours taking them to Denmark, Germany, Romania, Portugal and Bulgaria in addition to regular appearances at London's Kings Place, Wigmore and Conway Halls.

There is a 3pm start for the event and admissions are £12. Job Seekers and under 25 will be admitted free of charge.