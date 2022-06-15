It's set to be an extra special event this year with Defender Jam 2022

“Defender Jam 2022” - a Land Rover enthusiasts group - and Galloway Motorcycle Club will be entertaining the crowds at this year’s Galloway Country Fair. Photography for Galloway Country Fair / Buccleuch Estates from: Colin Hattersley Photography - www.colinhattersley.com - [email protected] - 07974 957 388.

The two hugely popular annual events have teamed up for an extra-special weekend celebration of country and family life at Drumlanrig Castle on 20 and 21 August.

The country fair also promises motorbikes, dogs of every shape and size, food, drink, kids’ entertainments plus much, much more to suit all ages and interests.

And anyone booking before the end of June gets Early Bird discounted tickets.

Pictured at Drumlanrig Castle are daughter and father Abigail and David Maxwell from Galloway Motorcycle Club.

Defender Jam organiser Martyn Henderson said: “We wanted to join up with Galloway Country Fair because it’s such a great fit, at an amazing venue, with so much to do and lots to explore.

“What we’ll be offering is a totally family-friendly experience with stalls, show cars, food, drink and green-laning.’

“There are normally hundreds of Land Rovers of every kind, and from all across Europe, to look at, from the oldest to the very latest models and including the specialised vehicles used by mountain rescue teams.

“There’ll even be music as I’ll be there with my own Compact Disco Defender that’s been converted into a DJ Booth.

Defenders ready to descend on Drumlanrig Castle for the 2022 Galloway Country Fair:

“The brilliant thing about Land Rovers is that they are for everyone and everything – they are as much at home driving the kids to school and heading off road or delivering stars to the red carpet at movie premieres.

“You don’t have to be a Land Rover fan to come to Defender Jam, but you may well leave wanting one of your own.”

The Galloway Country Fair is the perfect weekend for anyone who enjoys country life, whether its angling, clay-pigeon shooting, gun dog scurries, small artisan producers, or other rural pursuits.

Another high octane attraction will be the Galloway Motorcycle Club who always bring a special guest to wow the crowds.

Among the club members who will be on the club stand, with their bikes on show, are David Maxwell (a club committee member) and his 18-year-old daughter Abigail who are from Thornhill and have been members and helpers of the club for several years.

During the working week he’s a postie she’s a student but in the evenings and at weekends they’re out on their trials bikes.

Food and drink will also be a central theme.

There will be a a food and drink marquee with a variety of stalls, cooking demonstrations with the Station House cookery school and Auldgirth Inn.

The return of the Buccleuch Bake Off.

There will be a large craft marquee with local stalls and the fabulous Kids Fun Zone where many of the activities are totally free. There will be field sports – from angling to clay pigeon shooting – to watch and to try.

And this year’s canine content will be:

Lee Hartis and the Buccleuch Gun Dogs

Gundog scurry competition

Retriever and spaniel tests with Galloway Gundogs

The pet show – where every man, woman, child and dog gets involved.