Gearing up for BIG LIT: The Stewartry Book Festival

Malachy Tallack brings his new book about his love of fishing.

Brochures are going to press and will be available from The Wee Shop in Gatehouse of Fleet or online from www.biglit.org from June 22.

“Folks are already keen to know what’s in store,” said Artistic Director Chrys Salt MBE. “I can confirm no stone has been left unturned to deliver another four bumper days of all things BIG LITERARY – books, ideas, poetry, workshop, politics, installation, jazz and stand-up.

“BIG LIT, which runs from July 21 to 24,will also be celebrating Scotland’s Year of Stories with two multi-talented award-winning performers. And, as our audience would expect, we’ll be touching on three of the most important issues of our times Scottish Independence, climate change and the war in Ukraine – this from a journalist who has been reporting from the front line.”

This year’s BIG LIT’s offers the best of local talent and talent from further afield, including Yvonne Bailey Smith following in the footsteps of her famous daughter Zadie.

Her first novel, The Day I Fell off My Island, is already short listed for three major first novel awards.

Gatehouse novelist Karen Campbell will be showcasing her terrific new novel Paper Cup, recently spotted in the hands of Nicola Sturgeon, and award-winning writer Malachy Tallack brings his new book, Illuminated by Water, about his love of fishing.

International Poet this year is Australian Bard Ross Donlon finally released from lockdown. He’ll be performing with the ever popular Jean Atkin.

“Not only but also..,” added Chrys. “Our 2022 programme is packed with treats and surprises for everyone from poetry lovers to fisher folk, beginning with BIG LIT’s traditional Bards for Breakfast to a grand finale of the best of contemporary jazz from Ingham and Sons featuring a British Jazz Awards rising star and spontaneous improvised music round some very fine poetry.”