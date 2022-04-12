Award-winning folk duo to perform at CatStrand

The Rheingans Sisters

The fiddle singers, who won BBC Radio 2’s Folk Award for Best Original Track in 2016 and were nominated for Best Duo/Group in 2019, will be returning to stages across the UK this spring and summer, with Scottish dates in Edinburgh, Peebles and New Galloway.

Rowan Rheingans and Anna Rheingans, who grew up in the Peak District, make playful and richly connecting music that is contemporary while deeply anchored in folk traditions.

The powerful performers have toured across the UK, Europe and Australia and their music has been praised as “gorgeously seasonal” by the BBC Radio 2 Folk Show’s Mark Radcliffe.

Critics praise the duo’s unique musical style, as they make adventurous use of fiddles, voices, banjo, bansitar, tambourin à cordes, spoken word, dancing feet and percussion.

Rowan Rheingans said: “We can’t wait to finally perform material from Receiver for audiences at the CatStrand for the first time. We like to weave some improvisation and spontaneity into our performances, so no two shows are exactly the same!”

Anna Rheingans added: “This tour will have a really special mix of material and we can’t wait to get on the road and put on a good show for audiences across the country.”