Wigtownshire Sports Personality Awards: Great night honouring top talent

Sporting talent from across the Galloway area were recognised for their fantastic achievements in 2018 at the Wigtownshire Sports Personality Awards last Friday.

It was another successful night with over 180 in attendance and the Lord-Lieutenant John Ross presented trophies with medals.

The winner of the senior male award was boxer Tyler Jolly and female was Mollie Miller-Smith in equestrian. Senior team went to Stranraer Under 17 football team and best club went to swimming club Stranraer Stingrays.

Jolly was recognised after winning six of eight bouts over the last 12 months. He won the British Three Nations Championships in Rotherham and the Scottish National Championships. He is still unbeaten in Scotland and is the current 69kg GB champion. Jolly knocked out his Polish opponent last month in a record-breaking 27 seconds. He continues to coach and inspire younger boxers at Bravehearts Boxing Club in Whithorn.

Miller-Smith was awarded the internationally recognised Pony Club Standards of Efficiency ‘B’ test. Candidates have to ride horses that they have not ridden previously and demonstrate a high level of ability. Their knowledge of the care and welfare of the horse has to be extended and detailed.

Stranraer U17s, made from players in Stranraer and Newton Stewart areas, swept aside everything in their path as they won the league, the Rotary Cup, and Ryedale Cup, winning 21 of their 23 games and losing none. Andrew Irons, their coach and manager, won coach of the year.

Stranraer Stingrays were winners of the Solway League and many children have attended competitions throughout Scotland bringing back a haul of medals and trophies. One swimmer is in Scotland’s Youth Development Team and another swimmer competed in the British Championships. Finlay Nelson won Junior male (under 14) winning gold at the Scottish Schools Swimming Championships in the 50m butterfly for the 12 years and under category. The time he set in qualifying makes him the fastest in the UK at that level.

Junior male for 14 years and over went to Niall Ryder for his exploits in curling, junior female was Amy Wallace in synchronised ice skating. Lucy Gaw won junior female 14 and over for her success in netball. The junior team went to Belmont Primary School Relay Swim Team.

Douglas Dewar won the disabled sportsperson for curling and other sports. The administrator went to Alex Whiteside of Galloway Thistle, while volunteer went to Rosie Johnstone for her 25-year unbroken spell at Galloway Thistle.

Services to sport award went to “Mr Creetown” Eric Houston having been involved with the club for over 50 years as player, manager and long-serving chairman.

Local Service to Sport award went to Galloway Football Fair, which celebrates its 25th anniversary on May 4.