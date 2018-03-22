University of Stirling 2-4 Dalbeattie Star

Tommy Muir hit a hat-trick as Dalbeattie Star made it three wins in a week, pushing them further away from a relegation battle.

The temperature barely rose above zero and this combined with a ferocious wind made playing conditions very difficult indeed.

The first half was so poor from the Star as the opening forty five was riddled with errors and the only positive was that they went in at the break on level terms.

Having said that Star got off to the perfect, scoring inside four minutes.

It was probably the only flowing move they had in the first half and it ended with a typical lightning burst from Liam Park into the Students penalty area and his driven left foot cross was chested in to his own net by the unfortunate Ross Kellock who was put under severe pressure by Jamie McHarrie.

In the 36th minute the students from Stirling equalised in bizarre circumstances. The gusting gale force was causing all sorts of problems and from an inswinging corner Star keeper Parker fumbled the ball and it fell agonisingly into the back of the net.

The Star fell behind to a superbly struck free kick in the second half. Hugh Cameron was penalised although he appeared to play the ball but the referee felt he caught the man first and Kellock made up for his earlier own goal by smashing his left foot drive high past Parker.

It looked like it could be a long afternoon for Star but their response was swift and superb. There was still a lot for Muir to do when he received McKenna’s pass in the box but he fired a peach of a shot that simply flew past Kevin Walker in the home goal.

Then two goals in a minute midway through the half sealed the points for Star. Scott Milligan lobbed the ball over the home defence and Muir outmuscled the centre backs to collect the ball and he then had the composure to take the ball neatly round Walker and passed the ball into the net.

The celebrations had barely died down when Tommy completed his hat-trick when he bullied the central defenders into a mistake and sent keeper Walker the wrong way with another clinical finish from just inside the box.