Threave Rovers gain new youth facilities

Threave Rovers were handed a boost off the park when they unveiled their new youth facilities at Birkland Road.

The new complex will provide both the club and the wider community with a first class arena for grassroots football to continue to grow and develop in the area.

The development in Castle Douglas has been established thanks to the help of the Scottish Football Partnership and includes changing rooms, lock ups and parking facilities.

The club secured control of the site thanks to an asset transfer with Dumfries and Galloway Council.

David McMath, the club’s secretary, said: “The club identified this facility as a must-have if it was to continue to provide excellent opportunities for individual players and teams to grow and develop.

“We have worked collaboratively with Dumfries and Galloway Council, the SFP and SP Energy Networks in particular in firstly securing and then the construction phase of this project.

“The rewards are now there to be seen in that we have created a safe and secure changing and playing environment which will bring long-term benefits to our club.

“This new facility is an excellent example of what can be achieved with community engagement. We hope this project can inspire other communities to also see the benefits of such a facility which can only enhance the future of football in Scotland.”

Threave Rovers have been enjoying a successful season winning the South of Scotland league and missing out on the Lowland League after defeat to Kelty Hearts in the play-offs, and developments like this will only help to solidify the hard work being done at the club.

Stuart McCaffrey, chief operating officer at the Scottish Football Partnership said, “It is fantastic to see the transformation of Birkland Park into an excellent footballing facility for Threave Rovers.

“The coaches and volunteers who have worked tirelessly over many months deserve an enormous amount of credit for making this project a reality.

“From the outset we were determined to play our part in improving the facilities available to the club and more specifically the 180 young players it has across nine different age-groups including two girls’ teams.

“We hope our investment in this new football hub will allow the club to continue to develop and grow its playing membership and to increase participation in football locally.”

McMath added: “On behalf of everyone at Threave Rovers. and the local community, I would like to thank the following organisations; Dumfries and Galloway Council, The Scottish Football Partnership, SP Energy Networks, Roadbridge, John Jardine Plant, Maxwell Construction, Allan Smith Fencing, James Smith Fencing, SWEAT and The Holywood Trust for their support in making this project a reality as without such partnerships, it would not have been possible.”