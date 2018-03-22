South of Scotland league: St Cuthbert's remain at the summit

St Cuthbert Wanderers remain top of the South of Scotland League after an impressive 2-0 win over fellow title challengers Bonnyton Thistle last weekend.

An own goal and an Andrew Donley strike were enough to give the Saints a vital three points in their quest for silverware, a feat few would have imagined given their start to the season, while it was Bonnyton’s third defeat on the bounce.



Mid Annandale, a point behind, continue to ratchet up the pressure on the league leaders after a thumping 6-3 win of their own over Lochmaben. Dylan Neil and Dean Smith with doubles in that match which was their 12th win in a row.



Elsewhere, Abbey Vale and Threave Rovers fought out a 1-1 draw at Dumfries High School as Brodie Turner cancelled out Andrew Forsyth’s first half opener.



Threave were boosted after the game of signing striker Robert Middleton from Newton Stewart, with Middleton returning to the team he played for as a youth.



Newton Stewart themselves won 3-1 against Upper Annandale at Blairmount Park. Robert Hughan, Ross Landers and Ryan McKie with the goals, Ryan Johnstone scored a consolation for the visitors.



Nithsdale Wanderers and Lochar Thistle could not be separated in a 2-2 draw at Lorimer Park.



Bonnyton will hope to get back to winning ways when they play lowly Creetown this weekend, while table-toppers St Cuthbert are away to Newton Stewart. Mid Annandale will be looking to make it 13 wins on the spin when they entertain Heston Rovers at home.

Saturday’s fixtures all 3pm kick offs:

Bonnytown v Creetown

Lochar Thistle v Threave Rovers

Mid Annandale v Heston Rovers

Newton Stewart v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Stranraer v Nithsdale

Upper Annandale v Annan