Showjumping season gets underway

The first round of the summer show jumping took place at Calgow Equestrian Centre near Newton Stewart on Tuesday evening with a good turn-out of both competitors and spectators.

After a dismal day, the rain clouds cleared away in time for the traditional curtain-raiser, the X-poles. The summer league will continue until August and will be followed by a prizegiving for the winners of all the classes.

Results from Tuesday, May 8: X-poles lead-rein (juniors) – 1, Avia McClymont and Dice; 2, Mercedes Rutherford and Ruby, X-poles lead-rein (seniors) – 1, Michelle Lindsay and Mia

X-poles assisted – 1, Katie McClymont and Sunny; 2, Annabelle Smith and Dice

X-poles (juniors) – 1, Marissa McDowell and Sunny; 2, Sophie Barclay and Mia; 3, Sarah Jones and Skye

X-poles (seniors) – 1, Sally Baxter and Cora; 2, Sandra Lawrenson and Blossom; 3, Erica Kevan and Macy

40cm (juniors) – 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry; 2, Marissa McDowell and Sunny

40cm (seniors) – 1, Erica Thomson and Blossom

50cm (juniors) – 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry; 2, Caitlin Sherry and Lass

50cm (seniors) – 1, Robert Lindsay and Alfi; 2, Julie Pedley and Tilly , 65cm (juniors) – 1, Caitlin Sherry and Lass

65cm (seniors) – 1, Caitlin Jolly and Lizzy; 2, Robert Lindsay and Alfi; 3, Izzy Miller-Smith and Amber

75cm (juniors) – 1, Rowen Allison and Blue

75cm (seniors) – 1, Julie Pedley and Steven; 2, Izzy Miller-Smith and Amber; Caitlin Jolly and Evie

85cm (seniors) – 1, Izzy Miller-Smith and Casper; 2, Bethany Brigg and Rockstar; 3, Amy Alexander and Dougie

95cm (seniors) – 1, Izzy Miller-Smith and Caspar; 2, Lorna Wilson and Sylvana; 3, Julie Pedley and Hootcha Boy

1.00-1.10m (seniors) – 1, Lorna Wilson and Sylvana; 2, Quinn Jolly and Blue; 3, Julie Pedley and Hootcha Boy.