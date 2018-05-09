Showjumping season gets underway

Sophie Barclay, Marissa McDowell and Sarah Jones enjoy success at showjumping
The first round of the summer show jumping took place at Calgow Equestrian Centre near Newton Stewart on Tuesday evening with a good turn-out of both competitors and spectators.

After a dismal day, the rain clouds cleared away in time for the traditional curtain-raiser, the X-poles. The summer league will continue until August and will be followed by a prizegiving for the winners of all the classes.

Results from Tuesday, May 8: X-poles lead-rein (juniors) – 1, Avia McClymont and Dice; 2, Mercedes Rutherford and Ruby, X-poles lead-rein (seniors) – 1, Michelle Lindsay and Mia

X-poles assisted – 1, Katie McClymont and Sunny; 2, Annabelle Smith and Dice

X-poles (juniors) – 1, Marissa McDowell and Sunny; 2, Sophie Barclay and Mia; 3, Sarah Jones and Skye

X-poles (seniors) – 1, Sally Baxter and Cora; 2, Sandra Lawrenson and Blossom; 3, Erica Kevan and Macy

40cm (juniors) – 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry; 2, Marissa McDowell and Sunny

40cm (seniors) – 1, Erica Thomson and Blossom

50cm (juniors) – 1, Keera McClymont and Strawberry; 2, Caitlin Sherry and Lass

50cm (seniors) – 1, Robert Lindsay and Alfi; 2, Julie Pedley and Tilly , 65cm (juniors) – 1, Caitlin Sherry and Lass

65cm (seniors) – 1, Caitlin Jolly and Lizzy; 2, Robert Lindsay and Alfi; 3, Izzy Miller-Smith and Amber

75cm (juniors) – 1, Rowen Allison and Blue

75cm (seniors) – 1, Julie Pedley and Steven; 2, Izzy Miller-Smith and Amber; Caitlin Jolly and Evie

85cm (seniors) – 1, Izzy Miller-Smith and Casper; 2, Bethany Brigg and Rockstar; 3, Amy Alexander and Dougie

95cm (seniors) – 1, Izzy Miller-Smith and Caspar; 2, Lorna Wilson and Sylvana; 3, Julie Pedley and Hootcha Boy

1.00-1.10m (seniors) – 1, Lorna Wilson and Sylvana; 2, Quinn Jolly and Blue; 3, Julie Pedley and Hootcha Boy.