Showjumping Machars Riding Club

Machars Riding Club held their first Showjumping of the 2018 season by kind permission of Sean O’Hagan at Carty Port Equestrian, with the sun shining it was a good turnout for the club although the shiny new jumps caused a stir for some of the horses and ponies.



Next league showjumping is April 29.

Results: Lead Rein 1st – Noah Gaw and Molly, 2nd – Cara Jamieson and Timmy, 3rd – Fern McMinn and Pixie.

ibbly Wobbly

1st Erin Jamieson and Paris

2nd Megan McIlraith and Sapphire

3rd Fern McMinn and Schmoo

4th Sara McConnell and De De



40cm

1st Erin Jamieson and Paris

2nd Sara McConnell and De De

3rd Megan McIlwraith and Sapphire

4th Fern McMinn and Schmoo



50cm

1st Phoebe Gaw and Shadow

2nd Zoe McConnell and Freya

3rd Erin Jamieson and Paris

4th Megan McIlwraith and Sapphire



60cm

1st Charlotte Gaw and Busker

2nd Phoebe Gaw and Shadow

3rd Zoe McConnell and Freya

4th Kirsty Fisher and Poppy



70cm

1st Charlotte Gaw and Busker

2nd Phoebe Gaw and Shadow

3rd Kirsty Fisher and Poppy

4th Isla Spence and Effa

5th Ella Wallace and Rosie

6th Zoe McConnell and Freya



80cm

1st Rhona Baillie and Connie

2nd Charlotte Gaw and Busker

3rd Ella Wallace And Rosie



90cm

1st Rhona Baillie and Connie

2nd Jodie Craig and Ronnie

3rd Emma McCornick and Archie

4th Lindsey Stewart and Lady



1M

1st Isla Campbell and Murphy

2nd Jodie Craig and Ronnie

3rd Ruby McCornick and Flash



1.10cm

1st Carla Campbell and Daisey

2nd Jodie Craig and Ronnie

3rd Isla Campbell and Murphy



70cm

1st Sophie Everett and Lass

2nd Caitlin Jolly and Evie

3rd Amy Alexander and Dougie

4th Kayleigh McCulloch and Datsie

5th Charlotte McDowell and Rupert

6th Sophie Everett and Chanel



80cm

1st Carolyn Fisher and Seaton

2nd Amy Alexandra and Dougie

3rd Charlotte McDowell and Rupert

4th Kayleigh McCulloch and Datsie

5th Caitlin Jolly and Evie

6th Isla Forsyth and Maverick



90cm

1st Charlotte McDowell and Miami Bubble Gum

2nd Isla Forsyth and Maverick

3rd Arlene McNabney and Dancing Caverlier

4th Rachel Baillie and Miami George

5th Iona Campbell and Millie

6th Leona Wallace and Saffy



1M

1st Charlotte McDowell and Miami Bubble Gum

2nd Sara Davies and Castor

3rd Julie Pedley and Hootcha Boy

4th Caitlin Jolly and Alex

5th Lorna Wilson and Silvanna

6th Arlene McNabney and Dancing Cavalier



110cm

1st Julie Pedley and Hootcha Boy

2nd Caitlin Jolly and Alex

3rd Sara Davies and Castor