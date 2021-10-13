An Uddingston opponent tries to get to grips with a Robbie Forsyth (pic: Wigtownshire RFC)

Shire actually fell behind early on after a shaky start. They gave away five penalties in a row and from the last, five metres out, Uddingston formed a maul and walked the ball over the line.

However this appeared to give Shire the proverbial kick up the backside to take control of the game.

From a penalty Robbie Forsyth kicked into the corner for the lineout and Sean Young took the ball over in the corner. Mark McColm made a difficult conversion look easy and put the visitors 7-5 ahead.

A yellow card then reduced Uddingston to 14 and Shire took advantage as Jason McKie burst through to score, unconverted.

It remained 12-5 at the break but Wigtownshire put on the pressure from the restart.

Blair Forsyth was stopped after a great run up the middle into the home 22, but McKie received the ball from Scott Forsyth to go over for his second try, this time converted by McColm.

Shire stretched their lead to 26-5 when they were awarded a penalty a few yards out and second row Gary Dunlop took the chance to score his first try of the season, McColm again converting.

Shire brought on fresh legs and replacements Javen Hannah and Morgan Coulter both got through to score their first tries for the senior team, McColm adding the extras from Hannah’s score.