Adam :Paxton on his way to scoring Wigtownshire's sixth try against Paisley (pic: Wigtownshire RFC)

Shire were keen to avenge their loss earlier in the season at Paisley, one of only two defeats suffered all season.

And they struck the first blow around 15 minutes in when Paisley gave away a penalty 10 yards from their own 22.

A quick tap and go from Robbie Forsyth and a short pass set up second row Gary Dunlop to power through several defenders and go over between the posts. The conversion was made by Mark McColm, giving Shire a 7-0 lead.

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the kick-off Paisley took their turn to attack the Shire defence. A scrum 10 yards out went down twice but the third reset was one too many for Shire and Paisley walked the ball over the line for their first try, converted to tie the score at 7-7.

An infringement at the ruck then gave Paisley a penalty just inside the Shire half which they opted to kick, successfully for a three-point lead with 26 minutes played.

The next 10 minutes were all Shire and Callum Lammie dived over between the posts to score after David Watson had taken the ball to within a foot of the line. McColm again converted, giving Shire a 14-10 lead at half-time.

The second half saw Shire pound at the Paisley defence and 10 minutes after the restart Watson got another chance at a try. This time there was no stopping him.

Shortly afterwards Lammie added his second try of the day and with McColm converting both Shire now had a 28-10 lead.

Wigtownshire continued to pile on the pressure and from a scrum Neil Irving brought the ball out and passed to McColm who scored his first try and then added the extras.

From the kick-off Shire went back on the offensive and Robbie Forsyth drew in the defence before slipping the ball back to Adam Paxton who had enough time for a bit of showboating as he ran it over the line Shire's sixth try.

McColm duly slotted his sixth conversion to complete the scoring.

The win leaves Wigtownshire second in the table, ten points behind unbeaten leaders Cumnock, having won eight and drawn one of their 11 matches.

Neither Newton Stewart nor Stewartry were in action last Saturday, with the Reds' National League 2 match at home to Glasgow Accies and Stewartry's West 1 match at home to Lenzie both postponed due to Covid.

Newton Stewart end the year second bottom of the table with two wins and seven defeats from their nine games.

Stewartry go into 2022 third in the West Division 1 standings, nine points behind leaders Allan Glen’s and seven adrift of Garnock, but with a game in hand on both.