Wigtownshire Ladies were back in action against Glasgow University

The Shire ladies travelled to Glasgow's West End knowing they had lost 88-0 in the previous meeting between the two sides.

But they started brightly, forcing a knock on straight from the kick off. The following scrum set up a perfect opportunity, only for the ball to be lost agonisingly close to the line after a number of phases.

Glasgow Uni were the first to strike, breaking away to score against the run of play, and added a second, finding space on the outside to score in th

ecorner.

At this point Shire could have been forgiven for getting a feeling of déja vu but they stuck to their task and were rewarded for their efforts as captain Sophie Mann broke through several tackles to score under the posts.

This seemed to settle the team; from the kick-off they managed to string a huge number of phases together before finally working the ball wide to the right for debutant Rebecca Wildman to score her first try for the team.

Mann converting to put Shire into the lead, but it didn't last long with Glasgow scoring twice more in quick succession.

The Wigtownshire defence tightened up after this, keeping the scores close, before Carla Campbell broke away to score the first of her two debut tries just before half-time.

Glasgow started fast in the second half scoring three tries without response taking the score to 41-21. It looked like the game was over, but Wigtownshire had other plans.

Campbell got her second of the day, closely followed by a breakaway try from DJ Birkhead. Both were converted by Mann and the visitoprs were within six points, setting up an exciting finish.

Glasgow scored again before Shire showed great determination to get back up the pitch and score a tremendous team try finished by flanker Heather Nicol.

With two minutes on the clock there seemed to be a chance but it wasn't to be as Glasgow University scoring one last try to win the game 53-42.

Despite defeat, overall it was a brilliant performance from all involved and the ladies now look forward a home game against Bishopton on the October 10.