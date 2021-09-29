Wigtownshire posed plenty of problems for Paisley (pic; Wigtownshire RFC)

Paisley kicked off and immediately Shire were on the back foot. They defended frantically but a short clearance kick to just outside the 22 was collected by the Paisley backs who ran the ball back down the line for Ross Quinn to score in the corner.

A cracking conversion kick from Euan Stewart put the home side seven points up.

In an even game neither side could make any ground until Shire found another gear and started to push into Paisley’s 22 and Robbie Forsyth who was stopped a yard short and the ball turned over and kicked clear.

The second half was the opposite of the first with Shire dominating the first 10 minutes, culminating in Forsyth going over the line but ther referee decided the ball was held up and no try was given.

After another spell in the middle of the half with neiuthrer side able to make headway, a loose ball from a ruck as Shire attack was kicked back into the Shire 22 and seconds later Dan Caine crossed the line for an unconverted second Paisley try.

With both their only two league games so far played both away from home, one draw and one loss, bith close games - Wigtownshire are looking good for the rest of the season.

Man of the match was Hamish McGeoch whose coverage of the pitch, handling of the ball and all-round game were excellent.