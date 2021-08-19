Claire Manson of Stewartry Rugby Club

In a drive to get more young people into club boardrooms and to improve diversity and representation in rugby, the Young Ambassador programme sees grassroots heroes aged 18-35 from amateur clubs across Scotland put forward ideas for projects that will help their club to create stronger connections with their local communities.

Coming out on top against competition from across the country, Claire’s Young Ambassador programme will see the 24-year-old use her role as the current captain of the ladies’ section and head coach for the girls’ section to continue to grow the game and improve the opportunities available for female players in the local area.

The funding provided will contribute towards a scholarship fund for young players whose family may struggle to afford club membership fees as well as the set-up of a kit donation scheme which will provide essential items for rugby such as boots for those in need.

A member of the Scotland Under 20 player development programme and a role model for aspiring female players, she will also look to build her marketing skills through the mentoring programme to help attract new players to the club and secure additional funding streams as part of the continued recovery efforts from the effects of the pandemic.

The 10 winners who will receive funding for their project were recently welcomed to the inaugural Young Ambassador forum by former Scotland International Rory Lawson.

Malcolm Buchanan, chairman, Royal Bank of Scotland, Scotland Board, said: “The Young Ambassador programme reaffirms our long term commitment to the grassroots game in Scotland.

"Claire fully deserves the award and we’re looking forward to supporting her in achieving positive societal change.