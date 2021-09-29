Stewartry were winners at East Kilbride for the first time in six visits

A penalty from captain John Picken gave Stewartry an early lead but, with the game flowing back and forth, EK scored from a scrum midway through the first half and added the conversion.

A penalty awarded near the Stewartry goal line increased their lead to 10-3, but Austin's pass set up Scott Milligan for an opening, unconverted, Blacks try to cut the gap.

However from a lineout two minutes before half-time EK score another try to lead 15-8 at the break.

Stewartry battled hard after the break and with 15 minutes left Hogg came on for the Blacks, soon winning ball to set Wilson off on a mazy run for a second Stewartry try.

The conversion went wide but soon after a Picken penalty put the Blacks ahead, 16-15.

EK then had a player yellow carded and the Blacks took advantage of the extra man with no 8 Lindsay touching down.

The conversion was missed but the Blacks were now in command and got the fourth bonus point try as winger Nicholson broke through two tackles to score.

Stewartry remain second in the table behind new leaders Garnock - previous leaders Allan Glen's had their game called off due to a Covid outbreak at opponents Irvine - host Cambuslang this Saturday.

Stewartry Sirens' match with Kelso was called off due to Covid cases in the Kelso team.