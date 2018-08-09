Rose ‘too good’ as Galloway’s Hughes beaten in World Championships

Tambourelli came home to Newton Stewart this year with the World Tambourelli Championships being hosted at the Merrick Leisure Centre last weekend.

Representatives from Newton Stewart and the surrounding area faced fierce competition from players based in Glasgow, Edinburgh, London, Oxford, Yorkshire and Devon as well as Sweden, Japan and the usual strong contingent from Germany.

In the men’s singles event, defending champion and Newton Stewart native Bazil Hughes was unable to earn his fifth title as he came up against the unstoppable force of Sebastian Rose in the final.

Sebastian, four-time German champion and now two-time world champion, went through the tournament in dominant fashion, not dropping a single game and winning the final 21-15, 21-12.

Bazil, 26, said: “Sebastian was too good this year – I gave it everything I had but he was on another level.

“When I played him in 2013 and 2016 I found a way to win but this time he had an answer for everything I threw at him.

“I’ll have to go back to the drawing board and come up with something new because Sebastian has raised the bar.

“It felt like I was playing against two of him – nobody has beaten me by that wide a margin since I was 15 years old.”

In the women’s singles, Jasemine Bosenick from Oxford claimed her third title, defeating last year’s champion Katrin Ueberfuhr of Dresden by two games to nil.

Katrin defeated the 10-time champion and all-time great Indy Lennartsson in a gruelling three-game semi-final match-up but was unable to overcome Jasemine in the final.

In the doubles Graham Moffat and Jason Littlefield took home the title, beating Indy Lennartsson and Lutz Reifer by two games to one.

Graham’s victory ensured that, for the 19th consecutive year, Scotland had an adult tambourelli world champion.

Under 16s doubles was a tight game with high skills from the youngsters.

Vanessa and Willie got ahead to create a Scottish and German victory.

In the newly-added Singles category for 16-21 year-olds, Fraser Dawson (18) exacted revenge on Tal Appleton-Wickens after his defeat against Tal in under 16s final in 2013.

Next year the tournament will take place in Sweden for the first time.

Chloe Bruce, a former world champion, hopes the tournament will bring more players to the weekly club in Newton Stewart.

“We need all the help we can get for next year if we’re going to keep the streak alive and bring back a title to Scotland for the 20th year in a row,” she said.

“We also thank the sponsors including Holywood Trust, Scottish Sports Fund, Wigtown and PortWilliam Community Shops and volunteers who made this weekend event possible.”