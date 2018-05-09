Pupils enjoy Glasgow Warriors championship

Maxwelltown High School pupils took part in the Warriors Championship at Scotstoun Stadium, the home of Glasgow Warriors.

The final round of qualifying saw four schools enter S1 and S2 level boys’ teams and an under-15s girls’ team.

A total of 164 tries were scored across 18 matches involving 12 teams from schools including Boclair Academy, Kyle Academy, Maxwelltown High School and Lenzie Academy, with Lenzie progressing to the next round.

Glen Tippett, an SRU Schools and Youth Development Manager, watched some of the action and was delighted to see the quality of rugby and enthusiasm on show last month.

He said: “There was a lot of passion on display by the kids and pride in playing for their schools which is fantastic to see.

“The Scotstoun-factor will be a great experience for the players and hopefully this encourages them to come and watch Glasgow Warriors and keep playing rugby.”

He added: “We have partnerships with a number of schools in this competition and one of our Regional Development Officers initially got involved in rugby as a kid through the Maxwelltown School of Rugby Programme.

“He came from a background where they didn’t play rugby so to see him now actively promoting rugby in the community is a great story.”

Former Glasgow Warriors captain Al Kellock, added: “The SP Energy Networks Warriors Championship is about getting a rugby ball into the hands of as many girls and boys as possible and there has been some brilliant rugby on display in the qualifying rounds.

“I was lucky enough to play professionally but for me it’s about the enjoyment, having fun in a team environment.

“The friends through rugby you keep forever. I started playing when I was five and then had to make a decision when I was 16 to choose between rugby and football. I’m very glad I chose rugby.”

At the beginning of this season Glasgow Warriors announced a landmark three-year partnership with SP Energy Networks which saw them become the club’s Official Community Partner.

Twenty five schools and more than 1000 girls and boys from across the west, central and southern Scotland will take part in the tournament, with the winners taking home the trophy and new rugby kit for their school.