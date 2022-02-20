Vicky Wright and skip Eve Muirhead celebrate after their Olympic triumph in Beijiing. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old nurse produced a faultless display as the rink skipped by Eve Muirhead saw off Japan 10-3 in the final to win Britain’s first curling gold for 20 years.

It was a memorable end to a remarkable campaign for Wright, Muirhead, Jen Dodds and Hailey Duff.

They almost didn’t come through the round-robin phase of the competition after a surprise loss to China in their penultimate match left them needing to beat Russia in their final game and hope other results went their way if they were to reach the semi-finals.

They did just that and a 12-11 extra end win over defending champions Sweden in a thrilling semi-final guaranteed them at least a silver.

But silver turned to gold in the early hours of Sunday morning with a dominant display against Japan, to add Olympic gold to the team’s European title.

"It doesn't feel real,” was Wright’s immediate reaction.

“We have all had amazing support, we cannot thank our friends and family enough for everything they have done, everyone who has been behind us to make this dream become real."

But while there was elation for Wright, there was disappointment for her Leswalt colleague Bobby Lammie and Castle Kennedy’s Hammy McMillan Jnr who had to settle for silver in the men’s competition.

The Stranraer duo were in sparkling form as Bruce Mouat’s rink topped the round robin with eight wins out of nine and then toppled defending champions USA 9-4 in the semi-finals.

But a nail-biting final proved a bridge too far, Sweden squeezing home 5-4 in an extra end after Team GB fought back from 3-1 and then 4-3 down for Swedish skip Niklas Edin to claim the only title missing from his glittering career.

A gutted Lammie sai d: “We fought back well but couldn't get over the line. Looking back it will be a strong week. But right now it hurts."