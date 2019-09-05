Stranraer & District Riding Club hosts 10th annual charity horse show

Stranraer & District Riding Club’s 10th annual charity horse show took place in memory of Dr John Calvert, with proceeds to Cancer Macmillan Support Scotland and S&DRC.

The show took place in mainly dry weather with only a couple of short, sharp showers in the morning.

Winners were:

Best Turned Out Cob, Coloured, Veteran, Riding Horse or Hunter - 1 Shingleton’s Christopher Robin and Kate Campbell, 2 Karen Atkins Life O Reilly shown by Julie Pedley, 3 Meadow Head Mickey and Hallie Hay, 4 Cloudy and Katie Forrest.

Cob In Hand - 1 Karen Atkins Life O Reilly shown by Julie Pedley, 2 Stenries View Johnny and Caelyn Findlay, 3 Cloudy and Katie Forrest.

Veteran In Hand - 1 Kippers Diesel and Lucy Robinson.

Coloured Native/Traditional In Hand - 1 Karen Atkins Life O Reilly shown by Julie Pedley, 2 Stenries View Johnny and Caelyn Findlay, 3 Bob and Madison Laing, 4 Kimico Thee Willy Filly and Gary McKie, 5 Meadow Head Mickey and Hallie Hay.

Coloured Sports In Hand - 1 Sempers Sequence and Jennifer Anne McWilliam, 2 Cloudy and Katie Forrest.

Cob – Ridden - 1 Karen Atkins Life O Reilly shown by Julie Pedley.

Singletons Shatton Sophie Memorial Trophy – Karen Atkins Life O Reilly shown by Julie Pedley.

Veteran – Ridden: 1 Thistledown Chloe and Isla Kirkpatrick, 2 Kippers Diesel and Lucy Robinson,

Coloured Native – Ridden: 1 Kimico Thee Willy Filly and Carla Milne, 2 Karen Atkins Life O Reilly shown by Julie Pedley, 3 Bob and Madison Laing.

Coloured Sports – Ridden: 1 Jennifer Anne McWilliam and Sempers Sequence.

Oddball Trophy, donated by J&J Pedley, for Best Coloured – Jennifer Anne McWilliam and Sempers Sequence.

Riding Horse - 1 Haughmond Midnite at Last and Hannah Burns, 2 Monty and Katie Forrest, 3 Shingleton’s Christopher Robin and Kate Campbell.

Small Hunter - 1 Liz McTaggart’s My Mr Grey and and Hannah Burns.

Large Hunter - 1 Simba Reno and Anne Jolly, 2 Knightsbridge H and Harry Rodgers, 3 Casper Coldplay and Emily Singleton, 4 Monty and Katie Forrest.

Ring 1 Champion - Haughmond Midnite at Last and Hannah Burns.

Reserve Champion - Jennifer Anne McWilliam and Sempers Sequence.

2 or 3 year old colt, filly or gelding - 1 Stenries View Johnny, Caelyn Findlay, 2 Hot Sultana, Alastair Scott.

Best Turned Out M&M, Lead Rein, First Ridden, Show Pony or SHP - 1 Kerrishill Miss Tittlemouse and Megan McIlwraith, 2 Marion Kay’s Lacy Oliver and Lewis Armstrong, 3 Chelsea and Amy Vance.

Mountain and Moorland Small Breeds In Hand - 1 Airyhope Lyn and Aleeah Robison, 2 Wrentnall Wizard and Rhaymmie McLean.

Mountain and Moorland Large Breeds in Hand - 1 Cyntaf Extrovert and Louise Maxwell.

Lead Rein Pony - 1 Marion Kay’s Lacy Oliver and Lewis Armstrong, 2 Wrentnall Wizard and Rhaymmie McLean, 3 Airyhope Lyn and Aleeah Robison.

First Ridden Pony - 1 Cefn Kracker and Auryn Kirkpatrick, 2 Marion Kay’s Friarshill Frederick and Megan McIlwraith.

Mountain & Moorland Large Breeds Ridden - 1 Cyntaf Extrovert and Louise Maxwell, 2 Broughs Lucky Thirteen and Sara McConnell.

Show Pony - 1 Marion Kay’s Friarshill Frederick and Megan McIlwraith.

Ridden Show Hunter Pony under 13 hh - 1 Kerrishill Miss Tittlemouse and Megan McIlwraith, 2 Cefyn Kracker and Auryn Kirkpatrick.

Ridden Show Hunter Pony not exceeding 15 hh - 1 Chelsea and Amy Vance.

Emma McMiken Trophy for Best Show and Show Hunter Pony - Kerrishill Miss Tittlemouse and Megan McIlwraith.

CKHDT Trophy for Best Turned Out – Kerrishill Miss Tittlemouse and Megan McIlwraith.

Ring 2 Champion - Cyntaf Extrovert and Louise Maxwell.

Reserve Champion - Kerrishill Miss Tittlemouse and Megan McIlwraith.

Supreme Champion - Cyntaf Extrovert and Louise Maxwell.

Reserve Supreme - Kerrishill Miss Tittlemouse and Megan McIlwraith.

Showjumping: Lead Rein, sponsored by Murray Crawford Farrier - 1 Isla Kirkpatrick and Chloe, 2 Aleeah Robison and Noah.

Let Loose, sponsored by Elaine Ramsay Rosettes - 1 Cara Jamieson and Paris, 2 Emilia Petrucci and Ginger, 3 Madison Laing and Bob, 4 Mariella Petrucci and Ginger, 5 Breagh Kirkpatrick and Henry.

40cm Ponies, sponsored by Whiteleys Livery - 1 Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie, 2 Breagh Kirkpatrick and Henry, 3 Cara Jamieson and Paris, 4 Emilia Petrucci and Ginger, 5 Madison Laing and Bob.

Starter Stakes Ponies, sponsored by Tarff Valley - 1 Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie, 2 Breagh Kirkpatrick and Henry, 3 Cara Jamieson and Paris, 4 Holly Flynn and Maddy, 5 Mariella Petrucci and Ginger.

Starter Stakes Horses, sponsored by Papa Rab’s Restaurant - 1 Emily Singleton and Zen.

Pre Beginner Pony, sponsored by Torbet Plant Hire - 1 Sara McConnell and Lucky, 2 Holly Flynn and Maddy, 3 Lindsay Cannon and Turbo, 4 Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie.

Pre Beginner Horse, sponsored by NFU Mutual - 1 Emily Singleton and Zen, 2 Sara Davies and Cloudy.

Beginner Pony, sponsored by Montpelier Professional - 1 Erin Jamieson and Lady, 2 Sara McConnell and Lucky, 3 Lindsay Cannon and Turbo.

Beginner Horse, sponsored by WBS Signs - 1 Joyce Lafferty and Reilly, 2 Sara Davies and Cloudy.

Novice Pony, sponsored by Academy Vet Centre - 1 Erin Jamieson and Lady, 2 Sara McConnell and Lucky, 3 Lindsay Cannon and Turbo.

Novice Horse, sponsored by Digital 26 - 1 Ellis Ramsay and Queenie, 2 Zoe Ramsay and Tommy, 3 Emily Singleton and Casper, 4 Joyce Lafferty and Reilly.

Small Intermediate Horse, sponsored by Daniel Makinson Photography - 1 Sara Davis and Caster.

Intermediate Horse, sponsored by Jet Set Saddlery - 1 Sara Davies and Caster, 2 Rachael Baillie and Miami George.

Open, sponsored by Terally Equestrian Centre - 1 Rachael Baillie and Miami George.

Sue Mattison judged the Coloureds, Cobs, Riding Horses and Hunters section and Bobby Holme from Biggar judged the Show Ponies, Show Hunter Ponies and Mountain and Moorland classes. Both judges selected the Overall Best Turned Out and Supreme Championship.