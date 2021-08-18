Ross Wylie celebrates after his win at Silverstone

Having achieved the first-ever class victory for a “customer” Brabham BT62 Competition two months ago, Wylie re-wrote the famous Brabham marque’s history books again last Saturday.

Wylie and co-driver Paul Bailey swept their Brabham to a fabulous outright race victory in a GT Cup race staged on the famous circuit – much to the delight of a spectating David Brabham, the youngest son of triple F1 World Champion Sir Jack.

Bailey started the Brabham from the front row of the 39-car grid and pitted from third overall, second in class, under Safety Car conditions at mid-distance for Wylie to take over.

Despite having to remain stationary for an additional 20 seconds at the pit-stop – due to a “success” penalty which was incurred when Wylie/Bailey scored a third consecutive class victory last month – Wylie was quickly chasing down the leader as his race resumed with 17 minutes left to run.

A series of fastest laps saw Wylie overtake the race leader with 11 minutes to run and he led for the final six-laps to take the chequered flag over 10 seconds ahead of his nearest pursuer in the 21-lap race.

Unfortunately, a technical issue sidelined the sixth-placed Brabham before Wylie could drive it in Sunday’s race.

But Wylie/Bailey will nevertheless start the next Donington races over the weekend of September 18 and 19 leading the GTO category.

Wylie aid: “Scoring Brabham’s maiden ‘customer’ outright race win with the BT62 is something very special.

"Because it was at Silverstone makes it additionally noteworthy for me for a number of reasons.

"The fact that the race was staged on the Grand Prix circuit makes it more exceptional as it’s where Jack Brabham himself won the 1960 British Grand Prix while earlier this year I was made a full British Racing Drivers’ Club member and the BRDC is based at the circuit.