Ross Wylie (left) and co-driver Paul Bailey after their GT Cup victory at Oulton Park (pic: Jakob Ebrey)

The double success made it three in a row for Wylie, 29, and co-driver Paul Bailey who made history by claiming the first-ever victory of a customer racing Brabham BT62 Competition sportscar at Snetterton last month.

Wylie and Bailey achieved fifth place overall in the opening race then and excellent third overall, with Wylie setting the outright fastest race lap in the second race around the 2.69-mile Cheshire track.

Bailey started the opening 40-minute race from 18th overall, second in class, after a very wet qualifying session earlier in the day. The rain had stopped although the track remained damp prompting the team to opt for “wet” treaded tyres.

Wylie took over the Brabham after 20 minute s, resuming 24th, second in class, during the compulsory pit-stop phase, immediately setting fast lap times as conditions improved.

With 10minute remaining, Wylie lay sixth overall but was now leading the GTO category and moved up another place at the chequered flag.

In the second race, staged in dry conditions, Wylie took over from Bailey with 16 minute s to go placed sixth overall, first in class, and – as in Race 1 – immediately set a series of outright fastest laps to claim an excellent third place overall at the chequered flag , less than 30seconds behind the winner after 22 laps.

Wylie said afterwards: “I’m delighted to have won a third race in the Brabham with these two victories at Oulton – only the car’s fourth race and my third in the Brabham in total.

"Track conditions were difficult in Race 1 with the damp track surface.

“I was able to drive Race 2 in anger as it was totally dry, unleashing the awesome pace of the Brabham.

"Paul’s confidence grows with each race, which in turn helps me for when I take over as we’re placed in a better position when he pits.

“SB Racing combined with Brabham Automotive gave Paul and I a very competitive car and we were able to reward them with two strong results.