Ross Wylie made a solid return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB by scoring two top-seven placings at Silverstone

Ross posted seventh place in the day’s opening race and followed that up with sixth in Race 2.

Wylie set the fifth fastest time in official testing last Wednesday in his Bell Group Porsche – the first time the Thornhill ace had driven his Valluga Racing Carrera – and then claimed seventh place in qualifying.

In Race 1, Ross was thwarted in making progress when nine of the 17-lap race were run under safety car conditions, finishing seventh, less than three seconds behind the winner around the 1.64-mile circuit.

In the second race, Ross moved up a place to sixth on the 11th lap of the 28-lap race.

He said “It was a sold weekend and I was quite happy with my performance. It was a pleasure working with the guys from Valluga Racing for the first time and having Bell Group as a partner.

“Qualifying was very close and I ended up seventh. Quali is very important in these cars because they are all so evenly matched.

"In terms of the races, it was difficult to make much progress, especially in the first race with it being interrupted by the Safety Car but was happy to move up a place in Race 2.”

Wylie now focuses on the final rounds of the GT Cup at Snetterton this weekend.