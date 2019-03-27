Perthshire 17-48 Newton Stewart: Reds on verge of history

Second-placed Newton Stewart can confirm promotion with victory over Carrick after last week’s comprehensive win over Perthshire left them with a 10-point advantage with two games remaining.

A big crowd is expected a Bladnoch Park for a 3pm kick off on Saturday against their local rivals in what would be the club’s best ever standing should promotion be achieved.

Against Perthshire though the home side got the upper hand early doors when they set up a rolling maul from 20 metres out and bulldozed their way downfield and over the try line for a 5-0 lead.

A Newton Stewart penalty converted by Fraser Morton reduced the deficit.

Within minutes opportunity came knocking once again and this time Russell Morton (inside centre) scored a try with brother Fraser converting to make it 5-10. The Morton brothers’ show continued when Russell got another try within five minutes to extend the Reds’ lead further. Winger Liam Brawls created the move with a powerful break, passing inside to Morton for the score.

Hooker Thomas MacDonald demonstrated impressive pace and a great step to beat several defenders on a charge upfield with 20 minutes played. Brawls was on the receiving end of the pass this time to run in the try which Fraser Morton converted.

The first half finished with back row Alan Ferrie making a superb break before putting James Wallace in for the bonus point try. Half-time score 5-29.

The second half began as the first had done – with a score for the home side.

Just five minutes later, however, the Reds countered.

Winger David Adams scored a try in the corner when full-back Jamie Muir drew the last man to create space. Fraser Morton converted once again to make it 12-36 with 20 minutes to play.

Martin Wallace, returning from injury, put a well-timed pass in to MacDonald and the hooker charged onto the ball and upfield before finding Muir on his outside to score the next try.

Russell Morton got his hat-trick in the far corner in the dying minutes of the game, his brother converting once again.

The last word went to Perthshire however with an unconverted try right on full-time.