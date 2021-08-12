Paris 2024 in Haugh of Urr Olympian Joanna Muir's sights after 'rollercoaster of emotions' at Tokyo 2020

Joanna Muir competing in the women's modern pentathlon's laser run on day 14 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last Friday (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old was ranked sixth in the world prior to competing at modern pentathlon at the Japanese games but ended up having to settle for 14th place overall and even that required a determined comeback after a difficult start.

Muir described contrasting her unhappiness with her performance with her joy at seeing her team-mate and friend Kate French win a gold medal as “the biggest rollercoaster of emotions”.

Posting on Facebook, the former Castle Douglas High School pupil said: “I’m incredibly proud of my amazing team-mate and great friend Kate French. She is the most beautiful, humble, down-to-earth person, a phenomenal athlete. No one deserves this medal more than her.

“On the other hand, I’m gutted I wasn’t able to share the podium with her or even get close as I completely and utterly underperformed in the first two disciplines and that is something that’s so hard to take.

“I came into the games ranked number six in the world and really wanted to show what I had on the greatest stage.

“In the end, I gave it everything I had to fight back and finish 14th.

“My whole experience has been amazing and has inspired me more than I could have imagined.”

But Muir felt she could also have returned home with a medal and was critical of her displays in the fencing and swimming rounds, after which she was 31st out of the 36 competitors.

Muir’s Olympic campaign began last Thursday with fencing, with her score of 13 wins and 22 defeats putting her in 33rd place, but her performance in the swimming pool the day after, recording a time of 2:14.52, shifted her up to 15th, only for a bonus fencing round to see her tumble to 31st.

Things picked back up after that, though, as she only picked up one penalty at riding, moving her up to 21st, and a much-improved effort in the laser run, a combination of running and shooting, earned her 14th place in the end.