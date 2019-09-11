How Kirkcudbright and Galloway welcomed the Tour of Britain

Residents of Kirkcudbright turned out in force to welcome some of the world’s top cycling team son Saturday as the Tour of Britain rolled in.

The town was the venue for the finish of the week-long event’s opening stage - a 201.5km trek which took the riders from Glasgow’s George Square due south, via the rolling hills of Dumfries and Galloway.

There were plenty who sought good vantage points (pic: SWpix.com)

First man across the line was Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen, who was given a perfect lead out by his Jumbo-Visma Cycling team and took the honours ahead of Davide Cimolai (Israel Cycling Academy) and former European champion Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-SCOTT).

From Kirkcudbright, the race moved on to a second Scottish stage the following day which started and finished in Kelso.

The peloton then headed over the border for the remainder of the eight-stage race which finishes in Manchester city centre on Saturday.

The finishing line scene in Kirkcudbright (pic: SWpix.com)