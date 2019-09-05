Cycling Tour of Britain set to roll into Kirkcudbright

The eyes of the cycling world will be on Kirkcudbright on Saturday when the town hosts the opening stage finish of this year’s Tour of Britain.

The riders will make their way to Galloway along a 201.5km route from George Square in Glasgow to start the 16th edition of the race.

The week-long event features some of the top teams in the world, spearheaded by the likes of Team Ineos, Jumbo-Visma, Ag2r and Movistar, and including 11 teams who rode the Tour de France.

The riders are expected to arrive at Kirkcudbright around 3pm, having also ridden via Castle Douglas, Auchencairn and Bankhead.

READ MORE: Where to catch this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain