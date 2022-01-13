Covid cases put Stranraer curler Katie McMillan’s world championships bid on ice

Stranraer curler Katie McMillan in action (Picture by Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency)

McMillan was part of the rink skipped by Fay Henderson due to take part in the world junior-B championships in Lohja, Finland.

The men’s competition got under way on January 3, with the women’ s contest due to follow on Monday of this week.

The men’s event was abandoned after just three days due to concerns over a growing number of positive Covid-19 cases, however, prompting organisers to decided that the women’s competition shouldn’t go ahead either.

World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness said: “It is with deep regret that we have been forced to cancel the world junior-B curling championships 2022.