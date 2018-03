School girls in Newton Stewart are dreaming of glory after reaching the Scottish Schools Netball Cup final.

Douglas Ewart S1/S2 side have proved formidable opponents, beating some of the best teams in the country in their age group.

They emerged victorious against Gordonstoun in Elgin in the quarter-finals before beating Hollyrood Secondary in Glasgow in a 26-25 nailbiter last week. This week they face unknown opponents in the final in Edinburgh for the Schools Cup.