Youngsters enjoy fun-filled athletics finals

Dozens of youngsters enjoyed a fun-filled day of sporting activities as Crossmichael Primary School emerged victorious in the Stewartry Annual Sportshall athletics finals.

The event was held recently at Castle Douglas High School. Gatehouse Primary came in second and Castle Douglas Primary were third with 72 pupils taking part.

Run in conjunction with Castle Douglas High School sports leaders, Active Schools and Community Sport go into Stewartry Primary schools to record personal bests for pupils.

Teams then come together for a series of Sports hall events.

These include long and triple jump, javelin and throwing events, races and relays.

All pupils supported each other even though there were winner’s places up for grabs and the level of performance and sportsmanship was of the highest order.

Results:

1st Crossmichael Primary School

2nd Gatehouse Primary School

3rd Castle Douglas Primary, School

Councillor Jeff Leaver, chair of the Children, Young People and Lifelong Learning [CYPLL] committee, said: “Providing the best start in life for all our children is a priority for our Council.

“So, it was great to see young people enjoying sport and the school’s sport leaders doing a great job at the events.

“Events such as this, help children to develop skills they need for later life to keep healthy and to get ready for higher education and work.”

Councillor Ros Surtees, vice chair, said: “Physical Activity is vital in developing a healthier, smarter, stronger Scotland.

“We must do all that we can to encourage people of all ages to view sport as a lifelong thing.

“Sportshall Athletics is a great way for young people to support one another while competing.”