Wylie aims for quadruple at Brands Hatch

Ross Wylie aims to wrap up his fourth consecutive Britcar Dunlop Endurance Championship title inside two years at Brands Hatch next month, after he produced a wet-weather masterclass at Silverstone last weekend.

The 27-year-old from Thornhill, near Dumfries, and co-driver David Mason, scored their first outright race victory of the season, plus a second overall, and first in class, in the latest two races staged in horrendously wet conditions.

Wylie, who set the outright fastest lap in both races, was in awesome form in the difficult and challenging weather conditions, which lasted all day and made Silverstone’s 1.85-mile International circuit a nightmare for the 30-car, multi-class field.

But Ross, who claimed the Endurance Championship outright along with Class 1 Endurance honours last year, now heads to Brands (November 17-18), having extended his Class 1 Sprint title lead and moved closer in the outright Sprint points standings, courtesy of some outstanding driving.

Wylie said: “I’m not thinking too much about the championship permutations. David and I will go to Brands aiming to do the best jobs we can, have a good time, and the titles will sort themselves out.

“It was great finally to get an outright victory along with two class wins at Silverstone. We raced in torrential rain all day, which made life pretty challenging. I’d not raced in the wet for a long time but it was great fun.”

Mason began the first race from pole position and handed over the FFCorse Ferrari 458 GT3 to Wylie in 27th when there was confusion as to whether the organisers were stopping the race because of the adverse conditions.

But, incredibly, Wylie fought back to take second place at the chequered flag in the 50mins race, a mere 4.4secs behind the race winner. Race two was more straightforward, with Ross starting from pole and building a near one-minute lead before Mason took over and brought their Ferrari home into victory lane.

Wylie said: “There was confusion in Race one when David was called into the pits after the organisers seemingly red-flagged it and that made it really exciting for me, taking the car from 27th to second.

“Another couple of laps and I’d have taken the lead and won. Race two was simpler. I started and pulled out a healthy lead before David brought it home to a well-deserved victory, having driven really well. It was a great team effort from everyone at FF Corse and I’m mega proud of David’s performance in such awful conditions.”