Wigtownshire: Leswalt foursome retain curling title with huge win

The Wigtownshire Rink Championships Trophy was retained by Leswalt Curling Club at Stranraer Ice Rink after they steamrollered their opposition from Glasserton Curling Club 10-1 on October 25 final.

The team of Margaret Agnew, John Agnew, Euan Kyle and Neville Wright proved too strong for all the opposition they faced during the two-day competition.

Wigtownshire Cup 2018 Runners-up - Marjorie Vance, Graeme Penrose, Louise Kerr, Alistair McMillan (Glasserton)

Having beaten last year’s runners up in the first round, the Leswalt foursome then saw off Ian Macpherson’s Logan Curling Club rink in the semi-finals on Thursday afternoon to reach the 6pm final.

On the other side of the draw, Glasserton’s team of Paul Soriani, Alistair McMillan, Louise Kerr and Marjorie Vance had a battle to get past Philip Wilson’s young team from Castle Kennedy.

In their semi-final, Graeme Penrose replaced Paul as skip and they just edged a close semi against Trevor Harrison’s Leswalt team to get to their first final. In that game, Leswalt came out, all guns blazing, in the first end and were lying three as Graeme set off to play his last stone. On very swingy ice he elected to play a brave hack-weight hit through a small port onto the first shot to take the one.

But, after that moment of magic, the Leswalt team stepped up a gear and put on a great display of sound tactics and accurate shot play to overwhelm the Glasserton team.

Drew Paton, the president of the Galloway Province officiated at the presentations and thanked the competition sponsors; Steven Cronnie, family butcher, Wigtown and Frasers the Butchers, Stranraer.

The Wigtownshire trophy and prizes of McMillan Hotel vouchers was presented to the winning Leswalt team by Mrs Julie Harrison, the wife of the president of the Rhins O’ Gallowa’ Province, Trevor Harrison.

Julie also presented the runners-up from Glasserton with the John Agnew Salver and McMillan Hotel vouchers.

Trevor Harrison gave the vote of thanks, thanking the teams who supported the competition, the two province secretaries and treasurers and Gail Munro, the ice rink manager for the quality of the ice over the two days of competition.

Results: 1st round – Ph Wilson, Castle Kennedy 5 P Soriaini, Glasserton 6; T Harrison, Leswalt 12 A McClymont, Minnigaff 3; I Macpherson, Logan WO J Cannon, Wigtown SCR; J Agnew, Leswalt 5 I Kirkpatrick, Stoneykirk 3.

Semi-finals – G Penrose (sub for P Soriani) 5 T Harrison 4; I Macpherson 2 J Agnew10.

Final – G Penrose 1 J Agnew 10.