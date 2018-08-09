Wigtown and Bladnoch Ladies winners

Photo from Left to Right:''Wigtown and Bladnoch GC''Anne Steele, Debbie Gunby, Mhari McCulloch, Pat McGill, Lydia Cairns (presenting), Marion Cluckie, Sharon Milven, Ann Kerr.
On July 22 Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club hosted the Mrs RD Watson Ladies Scratch Trophy.

The course was in excellent order.

The results were: Trophy winner Pat McGill with scratch score 76.

1st Silver Marion Cluckie 87 - 19 = 68,

2nd Silver Debbie Gunby 84 - 15 = 69,

3rd Silver Sharon Milven 85 - 15 = 70 (BIH)

1st Bronze Mhari McCulloch 91 -24 = 67,

2nd Bronze Anne Steele 96 - 23 = 73,

3rd Bronze Ann Kerr 98 - 22 = 76 (BIH.

