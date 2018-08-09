Wigtown and Bladnoch Ladies winners

On July 22 Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club hosted the Mrs RD Watson Ladies Scratch Trophy.
The course was in excellent order.
The results were: Trophy winner Pat McGill with scratch score 76.
1st Silver Marion Cluckie 87 - 19 = 68,
2nd Silver Debbie Gunby 84 - 15 = 69,
3rd Silver Sharon Milven 85 - 15 = 70 (BIH)
1st Bronze Mhari McCulloch 91 -24 = 67,
2nd Bronze Anne Steele 96 - 23 = 73,
3rd Bronze Ann Kerr 98 - 22 = 76 (BIH.
From L to R Anne, Debbie, Mhari, Pat, Lydia Cairns (presenting), Marion, Sharon, Ann.